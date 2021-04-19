Lake Street Financial LLC Has $947,000 Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,694 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,035,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,756,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB traded down $2.42 on Monday, reaching $150.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,297. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $119.65 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.16 and a 200-day moving average of $153.26.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.