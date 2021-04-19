Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.22. 750,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,990,617. The company has a market cap of $257.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

