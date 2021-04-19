Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

VGK traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.59. 360,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,317. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

