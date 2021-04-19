Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 79.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 301.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $631,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.10. The company has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $255.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,847,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,119 shares of company stock valued at $21,658,430 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

