Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRUS. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $38.17.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 302,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 145,571 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 168,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 82,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61,908 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

