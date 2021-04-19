Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $97,685.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $97,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillip D. Carrai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $36,051.35.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $46,342.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 683.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 110,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.