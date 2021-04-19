Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $255,066.06 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $255,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $273,090.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $293,741.90.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 683.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

