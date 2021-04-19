KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $74.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.35. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $104.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.