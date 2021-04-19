Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.69. 71,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.69.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.32 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

