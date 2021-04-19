Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

KBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €104.08 ($122.45).

Shares of KBX stock opened at €103.15 ($121.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €106.84. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €77.61 ($91.31) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

