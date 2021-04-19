Knoll Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,275 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,131% compared to the typical volume of 266 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Knoll by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNL traded up $5.77 on Monday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,350. Knoll has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

