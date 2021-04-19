Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.02

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 7919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Knoll by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Knoll by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Knoll by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Knoll by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Knoll by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

