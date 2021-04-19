Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$72.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$77.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an underweight rating and a C$57.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$56.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.50.

KL stock opened at C$47.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.14. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

