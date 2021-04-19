Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Hits $0.0506 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,040.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00067106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.00279007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004341 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00028941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.54 or 0.00725157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,087.75 or 1.00347425 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.21 or 0.00845857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

