Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,090,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 35,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after buying an additional 780,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after buying an additional 98,727 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,208,000 after buying an additional 1,502,154 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

