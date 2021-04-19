Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.51. 224,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,568,180. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 329.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,508,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,604,000 after buying an additional 367,311 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 153.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 162,471 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

