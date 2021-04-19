KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.40.

Get Visteon alerts:

NASDAQ:VC opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -84.65 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.66 and its 200 day moving average is $127.04. Visteon has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.02 million. Research analysts predict that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.