Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Endesa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Endesa stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. Endesa has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

