Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $26.32

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.32, but opened at $27.33. Kelly Services shares last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 200 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

