Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $26.32

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.32, but opened at $27.33. Kelly Services shares last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 200 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.
About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
Featured Story: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.