Keep Network Reaches Market Cap of $309.51 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $309.51 million and $6.79 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00072344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00090441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.41 or 0.00681713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00041802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.33 or 0.06462983 BTC.

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,992,459 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

