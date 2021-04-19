KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.79 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. The Kroger accounts for approximately 0.9% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

KR traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.59. 179,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,108,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,730 shares of company stock worth $3,006,531 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

