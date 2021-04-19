KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.49 Million Position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of BATS:JPHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.93. 31,401 shares of the stock were exchanged. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41.

