KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 273.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,432 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,793,000 after buying an additional 1,387,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $75.45. 7,081,510 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38.

