Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Up 44.3% in March

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the March 15th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS KRRGF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.36. 104,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,567. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Karora Resources in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

