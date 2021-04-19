KARMA Reaches Market Cap of $1.95 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 52.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $1.95 million and $140.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KARMA has traded down 42.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005728 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00118013 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

