KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 453,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 103.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

