Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.42. Kadant posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.55 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.75.

KAI stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.18. The company had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,500. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

