JustBet Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JustBet has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $1.64 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

