Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Raises Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 215.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,000 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. FireEye accounts for 1.7% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.09% of FireEye worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $10,540,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,785 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $5,073,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

FEYE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.16. 72,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

