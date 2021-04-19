Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 7,000 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 63.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $600,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $200,870.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $124.69. 6,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average is $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $124.18.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

