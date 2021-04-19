Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,328 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $60.37 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81.

