Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 30,777 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,777 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

SCHM stock opened at $77.55 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12.

