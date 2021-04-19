Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $441.68 on Monday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.58 and a fifty-two week high of $449.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.52.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

