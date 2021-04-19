Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

SMB stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

