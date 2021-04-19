Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

SMB stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07.

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

