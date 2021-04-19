Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Entergy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5,432.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,259,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,047,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR opened at $106.64 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average of $100.04.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.58.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

