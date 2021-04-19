Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $13.14 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,361 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 33,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock opened at $54.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

