JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Increased by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $971,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,903,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.