JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.