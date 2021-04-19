JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
SSAAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.92.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
