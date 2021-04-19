JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Carlsberg A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $34.57.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Carlsberg A/S’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

