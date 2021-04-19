JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

NYSE JPM opened at $153.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $464.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

