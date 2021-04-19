JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,990 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Cabot worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 422.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 99,345 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at about $1,611,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 48.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT opened at $54.75 on Monday. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.