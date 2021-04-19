JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 678.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 360,510 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

PRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.