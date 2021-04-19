JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,203 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 673,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,475,000 after acquiring an additional 579,745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 480,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,253,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,673,000 after buying an additional 267,803 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,843.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

