JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 106,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 19.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIN opened at $42.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

