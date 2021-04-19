JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.10% of Unitil worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the third quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $755.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $57.16.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

