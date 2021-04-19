JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,852,000 after buying an additional 60,740 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,286,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,527 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,478,000 after purchasing an additional 555,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 15,412.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 456,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,018,000 after acquiring an additional 453,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $87.90 on Monday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $56.92 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.29.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

