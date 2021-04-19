JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

BBJP stock opened at $58.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12.

