Joint Ventures Hits Market Cap of $30,722.54 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 32.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $30,722.54 and approximately $2,103.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00089915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00636731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.15 or 0.06488029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00040925 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.