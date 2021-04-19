John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDGJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $3.73 on Friday. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

