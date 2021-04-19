John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDGJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $3.73 on Friday. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

