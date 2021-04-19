JMP Securities Raises ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target to $30.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

PRA opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ProAssurance will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

